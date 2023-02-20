2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Man of The Match Isaac Mintah wants to make history with Aduana

Aduana Stars forward Isaac Mintah was deservedly adjudged Man of The Match in their 2-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak in the capital on Sunday, February 19 2023.

Mintah was the hero on the day, scoring both goals in the second half to secure all three points for his team.

The forward got his first goal two minutes after recess and netted his second in the 64th minute to seal the victory for Aduana.

Mintah is confident Aduana will win the Premier League this season, and revealed his desire to etch his name in the history books of the club.

He told StarTimes: “As for the League we are going to win it. All the players are determined to win the trophy. I want to write my name in the history books of Aduana…we have made up our mind to pick all available points both home and away.”

By Suleman Asante

