2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Man of The Match Mukwala targets Golden Boot

Published on: 29 January 2023
Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Dese Mukwala says his aim is to be top scorer at the end of the season.

The Ugandan forward played a pivotal role in Kotoko’s 5-1 thumping of relegation threatened side Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 29 2023 to earn him the MVP for the game.

Mukwala scored a brace to increase his goal tally to 6, and assisted in two of the other goals to secure all 3 points for his team.

He told StarTimes post-match: “My first priority is to make sure that the team wins then the goals will follow because that’s my ultimate goal to be the goal king.”

By Suleman Asante      

