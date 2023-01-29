2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Man of The Match Mukwala targets Golden Boot

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Dese Mukwala says his aim is to be top scorer at the end of the season.

The Ugandan forward played a pivotal role in Kotoko’s 5-1 thumping of relegation threatened side Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 29 2023 to earn him the MVP for the game.

Mukwala scored a brace to increase his goal tally to 6, and assisted in two of the other goals to secure all 3 points for his team.

He told StarTimes post-match: “My first priority is to make sure that the team wins then the goals will follow because that’s my ultimate goal to be the goal king.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante