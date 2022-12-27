2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Matchday 10 fixtures scheduled for January 1

The Ghana Premier League match day 10 fixtures will kick off from New Year's Eve through to Monday Jan 2, 2023, the Ghana FA has announced.

Sixth placed Legon Cities who recorded a resounding victory against Kotoku Royals, will play Karela United at the WAFA Park at Sogakope on Friday, December 30, before Accra Hearts of Oak do battle with Bechem United on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Champions Asante Kotoko have a date with League leaders Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday, January 01, 2023 whiles Berekum Chelsea clash with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park on Monday, January 02, 2023 to wrap up the Match Day 10 fixtures.

The betPawa Premier League which went on a one month break for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals, bounced back on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Two-time Champions Aduana FC lead the pack with 19 points – two points richer than Champions Asante Kotoko who are in second place with 17 points. Accra Hearts of Oak, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions FC follow in third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Week 10 fixtures

Legon Cities vs Karela United

Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United

Tamale City vs Great Olympics

Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko

King Faisal vs Nsoatreman FC

FC Samartex vs Dreams FC

RTU vs Kotoku Royals

Medeama vs Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea vs Gold Stars