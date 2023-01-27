2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Maxwell Konadu blames Legon Cities poor home run on shifting home grounds

Legon Cities tactician, Maxwell Konadu has attributed his side’s substandard home form to their constant change of home grounds.

Cities have won just one of their seven home matches, lost two and drawn five.

Their latest defeat was at the hands of Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, January 27 2023.

The Royals took the lead in the 15th minute through Alex Aso. Emmanuel Avornyo put the Hunters level in the 29th minute. Kassim Mingle's side got a second through Clinton Duodu, and Hafiz Konkoni sealed all three points after slotting home Bechem’s third goal.

Maxwell Konadu told Startimes after full time: “Any coach will be worried when you’re not winning your home matches especially here in our league you need to be taking your home points. But we don’t have a home. We play at Sogakope today, Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow, Dawu the next day…but all the same we need to keep the boys together and try to work to bring out the best out of them.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante