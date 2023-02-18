2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Maxwell Konadu handed headache by Legon Cities defensive blunders

Legon Cities tactician Maxwell Konadu has admitted his team’s defensive troubles have plagued their progress this season.

Cities were away to Medeama at the Akoon Park on Friday, February 17 2023 and lost 2-0 to the Mauve and Yellow.

Nurudeen Abdulai scored his second goal of the season with a sublime finish in the 40th minute to put Medeama in the lead.

Joshua Agyemang put the icing on the cake with a sleek finish on 70th minute to hand the home side the maximum points at the Akoon Park.

Cities are currently a point above the drop zone, and Konadu believes his side’s inability to properly clear their lines has been their bane.

He told StarTimes after full time: “We keep practicing one thing that has been haunting us through this season. I mean our defense line; we need to work a bit more on it. Most of the second goals we concede, it comes out of nothing. A defender allows a ball to bounce and that brought about everything…Having said that we keep working on it. That’s the only way forward. We have to work hard in defense.

"When we keep conceding it demoralizes everybody and it goes a long way to disrupt our game plan," he added.