2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Medeama coach Umar Rabi predicts difficult season for his side

Head coach of Medeama FC, Umar Rabi foresees an onerous season for the Tarkwa based club after their 1-0 defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, January 28 2023 at Akoon Park.

The Mauve and Yellow are struggling for consistency having lost half of their 14 Premier League matches.

Rabi opines the 2021/2022 Premier League season runners up are punching below their weight this term.

He told StarTimes: “At all not looking good. It’s going to be very difficult for us this season. Where we placed last season if we want to place there then we have to lift up our game. At the moment we are not doing well…we can still do it.”

By Suleman Asante

