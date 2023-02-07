2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Mukwala bags MVP award in two consecutive home matches

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala couldn’t hide excitement as the fans chanted his name after their 4-0 thrashing of Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, February 6 2023.

Mukwala was named Man of The Match for the second continuous time at home for his eye-catching performance.

The Ugandan got a brace after Rashid Nortey scored first for the Porcupine Warriors. Enock Morrison sealed victory for Kotoko by scoring the fourth.

Mukwala told StarTimes: “Actually I feel so delighted you know. When I score a brace and the team wins so I really feel good, better.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante