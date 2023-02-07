GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Mukwala says Kotoko gearing up for second round of season

Published on: 07 February 2023
Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala has revealed that the team is getting ready for the second round of the Premier League season.

Mukwala was speaking to StarTimes after being adjudged Man of The Match in their 4-0 thrashing of Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, February 6 2023.

The Ugandan got a brace for his side in the game. Rashid Nortey and Enock Morrison were the other goal scorers for Kotoko.

Mukwala told StarTimes: “We are really preparing for the second round. The first round, it has been not like as we expected and so the second round I think we shall do better than that.”

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
