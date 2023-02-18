2022/23 Ghana Premier League: ‘Next two games a must win’ - Maxwell Konadu stresses after Medeama defeat

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has emphasized the need for his side to record back to back victories in their next two home games.

Cities were away to Medeama at the Akoon Park on Friday, February 17 2023, and lost 2-0 to the Mauve and Yellow.

Nurudeen Abdulai scored his second goal of the season with a sublime finish in the 40th minute to put Medeama in the lead.

Joshua Agyemang put the icing on the cake with a sleek finish on 70th minute to hand the home side the maximum points at the Akoon Park.

Cities are living dangerously with just a point above the drop zone. Konadu has underscored the importance of their games between Tamale City and Real Tamale United on March 1 and March 5, 2023 respectively.

He told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong: “Whether we like it or not we have to pick those six points; two games, six points. We have to go all out, do our best to win those two matches to lift ourselves off the League log.”