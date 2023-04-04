2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Nominees for Coach of The Month March announced

The Ghana FA has named three contenders for the NASCO Coach of The Month Award for March.

Medeama SC’s Technical Director Evans Augustine Adotey, John Eduafo of Kotoku Royals and Kassim Mingle Ocansey of Bechem United are on the list.

Each of the coaches was in charge of six games for their sides in the month of March.

Adotey won four, drew one and lost one of those games. Two of the top-six sides on the league standings, the champions Asante Kotoko and Gold Stars fell to Medeama within this period.

Despite being haunted by relegation, Eduafo led his side to win half of their six games and lost the remainder.

Kassim Mingle will hope to win the award for the second time after picking up his first in January. He guided his side to three wins, a draw and two losses.

Below are the full statistics of the contenders: