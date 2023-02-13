2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman star Baba Mahama named MOTM in Great Olympics win

Baba Mahama was picked as Man of the Match as Nsoatreman rallied to beat Great Olympics 2-1 at home on Sunday, 12 February 2023 in the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder sparked Nsoatreman’s comeback when he levelled the scoring on 11 minutes.

A minute before that, Preko had taken the lead in Nsuatre through Aryeetey Ayikwei.

Nana Kwame Jr. headed home a kick from Emmanuel Kotei in the 33rd minute to fire Mumuni’s men into the lead before half time.

The home side repelled the attacking threats of the Accra based side in the second half to ensure their return to the winning track.

Both teams are level on 23 points on the League standings.

Great Olympics are 10th with a superior goal difference while Nsoatreman are placed 12th.