Five nominees for the NASCO Player of The Month for March have been announced by the Ghana FA.

Kotoku Royals trio Andy Francis Kumi, Richard Dzikoe and Collins Kofi Kudjoe who have been in sensational form for their side despite being haunted by relegation made the cut.

The other two competitors are Dominic Amponsah of Accra Lions who has scored some sublime goals for his side, and Tamale City’s Samson Eduku.

Below are the full statistics of the contenders: