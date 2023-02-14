2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Red-hot Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari named MoTM against Bibiani GoldStars

Abass Samari scooped another Man of the Match award after netting a brace in Accra Lions' game against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana U20 midfielder starred for the Accra-based side, bossing the middle of the park as Lions shared the spoils with a stubborn GoldStars team.

Samari scored his first goal in the 59th minute through a diving header, after meeting a cross from Seidu Bassit to cancel out Abednego Tetteh's opener for GoldStars.

Six minutes later, he gave Lions the lead from the spot but the host were unlucky as GoldStars levelled from the spot with 12 minutes remaining.

Samari end the first round of the campaign with six goals.