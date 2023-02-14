GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Red-hot Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari named MoTM against Bibiani GoldStars

Published on: 14 February 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Red-hot Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari named MoTM against Bibiani GoldStars

Abass Samari scooped another Man of the Match award after netting a brace in Accra Lions' game against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League. 

The Ghana U20 midfielder starred for the Accra-based side, bossing the middle of the park as Lions shared the spoils with a stubborn GoldStars team.

Samari scored his first goal in the 59th minute through a diving header, after meeting a cross from Seidu Bassit to cancel out Abednego Tetteh's opener for GoldStars.

Six minutes later, he gave Lions the lead from the spot but the host were unlucky as GoldStars levelled from the spot with 12 minutes remaining.

Samari end the first round of the campaign with six goals.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more