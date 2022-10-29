2022/23 Ghana Premier League resumes today despite new legal threat

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match week four fixtures will go ahead as scheduled today, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The country’s top-flight league had been on a break for three weeks due to a court injunction filed by AshantiGold SC.

The Injunction was dismissed earlier this week at the Human Rights Court to pave way for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

However in a court document sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com on Friday October 28,2022 AshantiGold SC are seeking for another injunction after the initial one was dismissed earlier this week.

GHANAsoccernet.com sources at the Ghana FA indicates that the Ghana Premier League will continue this weekend despite the new development.

Match Week four fixtures

Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Tamale City vs RTU

King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities vs Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman vs Karela United

Bechem United vs Kotoku Royals

Medeama vs Aduana Stars