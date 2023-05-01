2022/23 Ghana Premier League: RTU midfielder Manaf Umar named MoTM after victory over Accra Lions

Real Tamale United midfield ace, Manaf Umar has been named Man of the Match after an inspiring performance against Accra Lions on Sunday.

The Northern Blues travelled all the way to Accra to beat Lions 2-1 with the ex-Hearts of Oak player at the centre of everything positive for RTU.

Umar came close to scoring from the centre line after spotting Accra Lions goalkeeper Wahab Abubakar off his line.

He then provided the assist for RTU's second goal which was scored by Baba Kushibo.

Issah Kuka opened the scoring for RTU after just 17 minutes before Kushibo doubled the lead moments later.

Baba Apiiga pulled one back for the host in the second half but it was too late for a comeback for Accra Lions.

Real Tamale United will next face Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.