2022/23 Ghana Premier League season kicks off September 9

The Ghana FA has announced September 9-12 as the kick-off date for the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season.

The new season will start on a Friday September 9 with matches played across the various league centers.

Fixtures for the new season will be released on Tuesday July 26, 2022 to enable clubs prepare adequately for the season.

The Champion of Champions game will be honoured on September 4, 2022 which will usher in the new season.

According to the Ghana FA, dates for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs and the Women’s Premier League clubs.

It must be noted also that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the dates and act accordingly.

Dates for the start of the Division One League and Women’s Premier League will be announced