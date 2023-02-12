2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Seydou Zerbo admits Dreams FC were deserved winners

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confessed that his side were outplayed by Dream FC in their 2-0 loss at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday, February 12 2023.

The Porcupine Warriors, brimming with confidence after their 4-0 thumping of Accra Lions in Kumasi were positive about cutting down Aduana’s lead at the top of the League standings with a win in this fixture.

The Champions were stunned by Dreams with an early goal in the 14th minute through Gael Aholou. Agyenim Baoteng doubled the lead for the home side on 60 minutes to record a famous victory over Kotoko.

Zerbo concedes it was a merited win for Zito’s side. The Burkinabe told StarTimes: “The home team played very very well. They deserved the win. We have about seven players that are absent and we have to accept that they played better than us.”