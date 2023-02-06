2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Seydou Zerbo blames Kotoko’s inconsistency on injuries

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Seydou Zerbo has attributed their erratic campaign to their tall injury list.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted Accra Lions on Monday, February 6 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium hoping to bounce back from their shocking defeat to Karela United.

Kotoko returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Accra Lions. New entrant Rashid Nortey scored Kotoko’s first goal, followed by a brace from the in-form Stephen Mukwala. Enock Morrison sealed victory for Zerbo’s side with the fourth goal.

Zerbo told Startimes: “We can’t say much because the players are getting injured all the time. Match after match they’re getting injured. Even you can see today about two players get another injury we have to replace them. We will work on that.”

