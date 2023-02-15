2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Slavko Matic- Hearts of Oak can’t bank hopes on a few players

Hearts of Oak tactician Slavko Matic says blaming their inconsistent form on the absence of some players due to the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament alone is not tenable.

Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Denis Korsah, Seidu Suraj and Daniel Afriyie all earned a place in the team.

Matic believes every member of his squad is up to the task.

The Serbian said: “When example you miss some players and if you crying about them, that means you don’t trust in other players. My job is to give confidence to all and not complaining. It’s good if they come back.

“Do we miss national team players?...Of course, but it’s good they come. It is better if they won there to come more with confidence. But we are working hard. It’s not easy. We must support each other”, he added.

The Phobians are placed 2nd on the League standings, 4 points behinds Aduana Stars.