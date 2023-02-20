2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Slavko Matic on Aduana defeat - Hearts of Oak punished for being wasteful

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has disclosed that Aduana Stars made his side pay for not taking their chances when they clashed on Sunday, February 19 2023 in Accra.

The Ogya Boys stunned Hearts of Oak with a 2-0 win thanks to a brace from Isaac Mintah. The forward got his first goal two minutes after recess and netted his second in the 64th minute to seal the victory for Aduana.

Matic pointed out that his boys’ failure to convert their chances culminated in the defeat.

He told StarTimes: We have lot of chances. If you count we have 6 or 7 chances. You didn’t score goals and they punish you…sometimes when you don’t score mentally the team goes down and I think that happened today.”

Aduana stretch their lead at the top of the League standings to 5 points after the win while Hearts drop to 4th, seven points behind the leaders.

By Suleman Asante

