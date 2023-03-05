2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Tanko Shaibu reveals Karela's plan to survive relegation

Head coach of Karela United Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has disclosed how he intends to help his side stay in the Premier League.

Karela are currently a point above the relegation zone and could drop if Legon Cities can beat RTU on Sunday, March 5 2023.

Tanko is however confident that his side will remain in the top flight competition.

Speaking to StarTimes after their goalless draw with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, March 4 2023, Tanko said, “Definitely we are winning our home matches as for that and our away matches we will manage just like we did here today. Because Dreams is a formidable team but we managed to hold them.”

He also pointed out that his side would have to get used to playing on the grass pitches.

“I’ve noticed that my boys are finding it difficult to play on the grass because we are always playing and training on the Astro turf so I think we will work at that and in our subsequent matches I think there will be some changes,” he added.

The Nzema based side will host Nsoatreman in their next game on March 12 2023.