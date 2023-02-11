2022/23 Ghana Premier League: ‘The better team won today’- Slavko Matic after Berekum Chelsea win

Hearts of Oak tactician Slavko Matic says his side were deserved winners after their 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

Both sides wasted their goal scoring opportunities in the first half. The first goal of the game came late in the 83rd minute through an own goal from Fuseini Zacharia to give The Phobians the lead.

Benjamin Yorke got Hearts of Oak’s second six minutes later. Kusi Pandrous got a consolation goal for The Biribes before Victor Aidoo sealed the win for Hearts of Oak in stoppage time to return them to winning ways.

Matic praised his side after full time. He told StarTimes: “I think the better team won today. We deserve this win. We dominate with the ball, we create lot of opportunities, lots of shots and I can say on the end we win.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante