2022/23 Ghana Premier League : Watch highlights as King Faisal, Hearts of Oak share spoils

King Faisal and Hearts of Oak played out a goalless stalemate in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday evening.

It was an entertaining game, with both teams creating good chances. Either side deserved to win and would be disappointed with the tie.

King Faisal were the best side in the first half and came close to scoring. They struck the post after a decent spell.

They couldn’t bury another great opportunity after Hearts of Oak forward Isaac Mensah shot feeble into the hands of goalkeeper after finding himself in great position.

King Faisal had a couple of decent chances in the second, but Hearts were the better side in the half.

Linda Mtange Don missed a big chance. Afterwards he hit the woodwork and then Gideon Asante shot wide, all happening towards the end of the game.

Hearts of Oak will stay in second after the draw. King Faisal also remain a place above the relegation zone.