2022/23 Ghana Premier League: We showed Kotoko so much respect – Accra Lions’ Ibrahim Tanko on 4-0 defeat

Published on: 06 February 2023
Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko says his side suffered their 4-0 defeat because they were awed by Kotoko.

Lions on the back of a 3-0 win over Great Olympics were away to The Porcupine Warriors on Monday, February 6 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

New signing Rashid Nortey scored Kotoko’s first goal, followed by a brace from the in-form Stephen Mukwala. Enock Morrison sealed victory for Zerbo’s side with the fourth goal to return them to winning ways.

Tanko told Startimes after full time: “It’s a very young team and you said they need experience. I don’t know if the name Kotoko just came over them. We lost against a better team so we go and prepare for the next game.”

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

