2022/23 Ghana Premier League: ‘We will never sleep and think about relegation’- Karim Zito after Kotoko triumph

Dreams FC tactician Abdul Karim Zito says he wants to steer his side as far as possible away from the drop zone.

Zito’s boys were left dreaming at the Theatre of Dreams after recording a memorable 2-0 victory over The Porcupine Warriors on Sunday, February 12 2023.

A goal each in either half of the game ensured Kotoko were denied the chance of moving to 2nd position on the League standings.

Gael Aholou put the home side in front on 14 minutes and Agyenim Boateng got the second in the 60th minute.

Dreams are currently on 9th position with 23 points, 3 points above the relegation zone.

Zito has disclosed his objective ahead of the second round of the season.

The former Medeama coach told StarTimes: “I am trying as much as possible to be able to take the team from where we are to the level we will never sleep and think about relegation.”