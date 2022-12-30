2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 10: Match Preview- Legon Cities vs Karela United

Legon Cities are chasing a third consecutive win in all competitions when they entertain Karela United at WAFA Stadium in Sogakope on Friday, 30 December 2022.

The Royals go into the Ghana Premier League contest on the back of their 1-0 MTN FA Cup win over fellow premiership campaigners Accra Lions FC.

Maxwell Konadu’s side recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Kotoku Royals on the road after the World Cup break.

They look favourites to bag the points against a side flirting with relegation.

But they will be without three players who are with the Black Galaxies squad preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Karala United are 15th on the table and two points above the relegation mark.

The Nzema Aiyinase-based club, under new owners, are without an away win this term and they a high hurdle to clear.

Karela need to do more to cause an upset on the road.