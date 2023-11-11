2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. Heart of Lions

Nations FC and Heart of Lions are set to lock horns in Abrankese this Sunday, each desperate for a victory to bolster their position in the Ghana Premier League.

Both teams find themselves mired in the relegation zone, highlighting the intense early battle for survival.

Nations FC, despite securing two wins, languish just above the bottom, with their recent form raising concerns. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano in the last matchday underscores the challenges they face.

With three losses in their last five outings, Nations FC must arrest their slide to climb out of the relegation zone, having accumulated only eight points from a possible 27.

On the flip side, Heart of Lions began the season with promise but have failed to secure a single win in their nine games so far. The last five matches witnessed three draws and two defeats, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table. The team's early momentum has waned, and they now face a stern test against Nations FC.

In their brief history of encounters, only two games have been played, with one ending in a draw and Nations FC emerging victorious in the other.

As both teams vie for the crucial three points, it remains to be seen which side will exhibit greater determination and emerge triumphant in this high-stakes showdown.