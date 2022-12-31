2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview- RTU vs Kotoku Royals

Real Tamale United will hope to start the year on a good note when they hosts strugglers Kotoku Royals at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League newcomers are yet to win a game in their last five matches, and travel to Tamale as the bottom side following struggles in their first campaign in the topflight.

The Northern Blues have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, losing two of their last five matches, including an away loss to Bibiani Gold Stars in their last match in the league.

However, the Northern giants recovered well in their FA Cup game against Binbiem, a game they won 4-0 with ex-Hears of Oak star Manaf Umar netting his first goal for the club.

RTU head into the game without talisman and captain David Abagna but will rely on the likes of Issah Kuka and Mustapha Fuseini to deliver the goods.

Meanwhile, Kotoku Royals will have to bounce back from their deteriorating campaign in order to avoid a return to the first division.