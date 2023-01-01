2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 10: Match Report - Aduana Stars 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw on Sunday, keeping both teams in their respective league positions.

The game was perfectly balanced, but Kotoko would be disappointed because Aduana Stars avoided a red card.

Emmanuel Gyamfi should have been sent off against his former club Kotoko after two red card offences in a matter of seconds.

Gyamfi stamped on Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare's foot and then threw punches at Justice Blay when confronted by the midfielder.

Referee Mohammed Misbau ruled that both were not red card worthy, with Gyamfi remaining on the field.

A red card could have tipped the game in favour of Kotoko, who would have jumped Aduana to the top of the table with a win.

If Hearts of Oak defeats Bechem United on Monday, the champions will drop to third place.

The Aduana Stars maintain their lead and are optimistic about going all the way this season.