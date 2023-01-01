2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 10: Match Report- King Faisal 2-0 Nsoatreman

King Faisal returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, 1 January 2023, at Baba Yara Stadium.

A pair of second half goals grabbed the points for Jimmy Cobblah’s side who needed to move out of the drop.

Faisal took the lead through Joseph Gordon who blasted home a pass from Adom Antwi in the 79th minute.

Three minutes later, Godfred Asiamah finished off a virtuoso display when he produced a solo run from the centre circle to slot home.

King Faisal missed the opportunity to take the lead on 77 minutes when Samuel Kusi squandered a spot-kick.

This was after Adom Antwi was brought down inside the box.

Nsoatreman have now lost their last three league matches.