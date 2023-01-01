2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report- RTU 3-2 Kotoku Royals

Real Tamale United started the year with victory at the Aliu Mahama Stadium following an entertaining 3-2 win against Kotoku Royals.

Yussif Nurudeen's last minute strike ensured the Northern Blues collected all three points in front of their fans after nearly throwing away a two goal lead.

RTU got off to a great start after Baba Kushibo opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game. Kushibo intercepted a pass from the back before rounding up Royals goalkeeper to slot home.

The hosts kept threatening but will go into the break with just a one goal, but returned even more determined in the second half.

And just on the hour mark, their persistence paid off after Issah Kuka took on the defenders of Kotoku Royals before firing home RTU's second.

Kuka's celebrations did not last as Royals pulled one back a minute later through Richard Dzikoe.

Buoyed by the goal, the visitors lifted their performance and with five minutes remaining pulled parity.

RTU were immediately awoken from their slumber and in the final minute of the game capitalized from a poor defending as Nurudeen scored the winner for the Northern Blues.