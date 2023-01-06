2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Legon Cities

Accra Lions remain winless since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League following the World Cup break, and will host city rivals Legon Cities on matchday 11 at their makeshift home in Sogakope.

Despite a great start to the season, Lions have suddenly slumped from second position to sixth spot after just a win in their last five games. Lions have lost three and drawn one.

The only point from their last four games was in the draw against Samartex right after the return of the league.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities are undefeated in their last two games, winning on the road against Kotoku Royals and sharing the spoils against Karela United. The Royals have lost once in their last five games.

Both clubs will miss key players due to international assignment with Accra Lions losing captain Dominic Nsobila to the Black Galaxies while Legon Cities have Jonah Attuquaye and Kofi Kordzi with the home-based national team.

Lions will count on the likes of Mohammed Shawkan and Abass Samari to fill in the gap in midfield. Charles Acheampong who deputized for Nsobila is expected to keep his position.

The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup where Legon Cities pipped Accra Lions to progress in the competition.

Last season, Lions picked four points against Legon Cities.