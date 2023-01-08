2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Aduana Stars

Bibiani Goldstars FC will look to preserve and extend their unbeaten streak in the Ghana Premier League when they tackle leaders Aduana Stars at Dun's Park on Monday afternoon in a matchday 11 fixture.

The Miners are brimming with confidence toward the match having gone six matches on the trot without a defeat, winning four and drawing the other two.

A win on Monday could see Goldstars go joint-top with Aduana as they will be levelled on 20 points. They are currently trailing the top spot by just three points.

Michael Osei has been named coach of November and that's quite a motivation to face the Ogya Boys from Dormaa Ahenkro.

Striker Ibrahim Laar has been adjudged the best player for November after bagging four goals in three games in that month. He is expected to lead Goldstars to victory.

Aduana are covering almost 130 kilometres to travel to Bibiani with the intent of consolidating their top spot by claiming another important result against Goldstars in Monday's match.

The Ogya Boys are on top of the league table with 20 points from 10 games and are keenly followed by giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC who are both just one point behind.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's team go into the encounter on the back of a scoreless draw against Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro last week.

Aduana are one of the top-performing teams at away in the Ghana Premier League this term having claimed three wins out of their five games on the road and losing the other two.

The Ogya Boys will be missing the services of their talismanic striker Bright Adjei who has departed the club to Tanzania to sign Singida Big Stars FC. He leads the scoring chart with five goals.