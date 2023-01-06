2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview – Kotoku Royals vs Berekum Chelsea

Basement boys Kotoku Royals are chasing only their second win of the season when they host Berekum Chelsea on Friday afternoon at Cape Coast Stadium.

The debutants have struggled to find their feet in the Ghana top-flight with just one win, eight losses and one draw in ten matches.

Maybe, playing their home matches on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of their turf in Akyem Oda could be the issue but they need to find an antidote because timing is not their ally.

They have lost their last seven matches and look destined for relegation if care is not taken.

Since beating Accra Lions 1-0 in Cape Coast in their debut game back in September, Kotoku Royals are yet to man up.

Berekum Chelsea are 11th on the table and have had a chequered campaign so far.

The former champions are without an away win this season and so will attempt to better than record.