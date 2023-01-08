2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Preview – Nsoatreman vs Samartex

It is a clash of debutants at Nana Prof. Amaoh Kormansah II Stadium on Sunday, 8 January 2023 when Nsoatreman host Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

They had their trip to Kumasi last week debited with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of King Faisal and so they must make amends playing at home.

Nsoatreman have lost their last three matches and a fourth defeat in a row could be head coach Mohammed Gargo’s graveyard.

The ex-international has come under intense pressure and cannot afford to drop points as he’s grown unpopular.

They lie 12th on the table with 13 points from the available 30.

Samartex are struggling and now one place above the relegation mark with 12 points so there is very little between the two sides.

The Timbers have not lost a match in four matches [two wins and two draws] so they are expected to test the home side.