2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Published on: 08 January 2023
Bechem United

Bechem United held off King Faisal at home thanks to a late goal on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League,

Godfred Asiamah gave King Faisal the lead following a lacklustre first half as they sought their fourth victory in the previous five games.

The 67th-minute goal stunned the home team, who had been in control and appeared poised to take the lead.

Asiamah's goal appeared to be the game-winner until Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United scored in the 92nd minute.

Bechem's unbeaten streak now stands at five games, and Konkoni made sure they maintained their two-point deficit from third place.

While King Faisal would be disappointed to not get all three points, the draw has allowed them to move out of the bottom three.

