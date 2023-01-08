2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Bechem United held off King Faisal at home thanks to a late goal on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League,
Godfred Asiamah gave King Faisal the lead following a lacklustre first half as they sought their fourth victory in the previous five games.
The 67th-minute goal stunned the home team, who had been in control and appeared poised to take the lead.
Asiamah's goal appeared to be the game-winner until Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United scored in the 92nd minute.
Bechem's unbeaten streak now stands at five games, and Konkoni made sure they maintained their two-point deficit from third place.
While King Faisal would be disappointed to not get all three points, the draw has allowed them to move out of the bottom three.