2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 0-0 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars kept their momentum in the Ghana Premier League intact as they held Bibiani Goldstars FC to a scoreless stalemate at Dun's Park on Monday afternoon.

The Ogya Boys consolidated their top spot on the league standings by picking a point from the matchday 11 encounter. They continue to lead the pack with 21 points.

Goldstars couldn't go joint-top on the log with Aduana after failing to make their home grounds count as they dropped points in front of their fans for the third time this season.

However, the Miners have extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and remain in the 5th position with 18 points and trail the summit by three points.

Michael Osei made three alterations to the team that earned a point against Berekum Chelsea in the last round with Joseph Baah returning to the posts in place of Nii Amon Kalala.

Yahaya Adraman returned from suspension to replace Richmond Opoku Manu whereas Emmanuel Appau came in for George Owusu in the attack.

Aduana head coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin made five changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko SC in Dormaa Ahenkro on new year's day.

Eric Kwakwa, Bright Adjei, Thomas Boateng, Frank Owusu and Charles Mensah came into the starting lineup in place of Alex Boakye, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Isaac Mintah and Justus Torsutsey respectively.

Aduana had the best chance to break the deadlock of the match but the attempt struck the woodwork in the early stages of the first period.

The Ogya Boys kept their composure to neutralise any attempts from Goldstars which earned them a vital point in the end.

Goldstars will make a trip to the capital to face Great Olympics in the next round while the league leaders welcome bottom-placed Kotoku Royals FC at home.