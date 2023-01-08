2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report - Dreams FC 4-0 Medeama

Dreams FC thrashed Medeama 4-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Two goals in each half ensured the Still Believe side recorded the heavy win at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Medeama goalkeeper Boris Mandjui's second-minute blunder set the tone for the side's heaviest defeat of the season so far.

The Ivorian glovesman gifted the home side the opening goal as an innocuous in-swinger from Abdul Aziz Issah slipped through his fingers in the first minute.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah increased the tally after two minutes- capitalising on a miscommunication between Boris Mandjui and Vincent Atingah.

The two goals unsettled the visitors as they huffed and puffed for the equaliser.

Dreams FC continued their search for more goals leading to Kwadwo Amoako turning the ball into his own net for the third goal before David Van Djik completed the rout.

The win has ensured Dreams FC have leapfrogged Medeama on the table.

The Dawu-based side have jumped to 8th on the table while the Mauve and Yellow are left 12th on the table on 14 points.