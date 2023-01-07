2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Hearts of Oak 3-2 Tamale City

Hearts of Oak needed to dig deep to dispatch Tamale City 3-2 in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, 7 January 2023, in Cape Coast.

This was the second consecutive game the Capital-based side were playing away from their natural home ground- Accra Sports Stadium.

With head coach Slavko Matic back in his native Serbia for medical reasons, assistant David Ocloo held the fort and managed to bring them back to winning ways.

The Phobians shot into the lead just after the half-hour from the spot through stand-in captain Salifu Ibrahim.

This was after Liventius Arthur stamped the chest of Godfred Asante inside the box in attempt to clear out a ball on a half-volley.

Referee Vormawah awarded a penalty to Hearts and the Capital club made it 1-0.

But shortly afterwards, City were also awarded a penalty after a silly challenge from Robert Addo Sowah inside the box.

Isaac Mensah elected himself and slotted it past goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Five minutes before the break, Tamale City took the lead from a well worked-out goal when Mensah delivered a cross on the right and headed into the box by striker Sampson Eduku.

Just after recess, the Hearts levelled the scoring when Benjamin York directed home a cross inside the box.

Three minutes from full time, Caleb Amankwah snatched the winning for the Phobians.