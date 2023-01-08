2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report - Karela United 0-0 Real Tamale United

Karela United FC saw their winless run in the Ghana Premier League extended after they were held to a goalless stalemate by Real Tamale United at the CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase on Sunday afternoon.

The Pride and Passion team have now gone six games on the spin without a single win with four draws and two defeats in the process.

The matchday fixture also saw Karela draw blank in their last three home matches in the premiership, with two of them being draws and the other a loss.

Karela assistant coach Angelo Dedon Ackhurst made only one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Legon Cities FC in the last round with Joseph Dinku making way for Emmanuel Anaful.

Baba Nuhu Mallam on the other hand made two alterations to the RTU side that overcame Kotoku Royals FC with a 3-2 victory last week.

Lukman Sherrif made his start of the season as he replaced Yaw Osei between the sticks while Emmanuel Maidawa and Hedir Mohammed were also given starting roles.

Karela were slightly on top of the game in the first half but they failed to create openings to be able to find the back of the net as RTU were composed.

The second half was virtually balanced as both sides failed to create scoring opportunities.

The draw sees Karela lying at the 15th position on the league table with just a point away from the relegation zone whereas RTU are 10th placed on the standings.