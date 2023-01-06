2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report- Kotoku Royals 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Kotoku Royals came from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 to record their second win of the season at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The win ended their nine-game losing streak following their 1-0 win over Accra Lions on match day one.

Berekum Chelsea scored the opening goal of the game through Burkinabe international Quattara Kalo in the ninth minute of the first half.

Kotoku Royals responded by getting the equalizer through Edward Mensah in the 31st minute.

Richard Dzikoe scored the match winner for the Akyem Oda based side four minutes later as Kotoku Royals went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

After recess both sides created a lot of chances but were unable to find the back of the net.

Kotoku Royals were resolute in defense as the coach mapped up a strategy to protect their one goal lead through out the second half.

Berekum Chelsea after the game blamed the defeat to Kotoku Royals on poor officiating as indicated on their handles.

Chelsea are still without a win in their last three games following this defeat.