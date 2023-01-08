2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report– Nsoatreman 1-0 Samartex

Nsoatreman ended their three-match losing streak with a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Samartex at Nana Prof. Amaoh Kormansah II Stadium on Sunday, 8 January 2023 in the Ghana Premier League.

Substitute Walid Neymer delivered a piledriver in the 75th minute to clinch the points for the hosts.

Late on, Nsoatreman goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu made another super save to deny the visitors from snatching the leveller.

After a quarter of an hour, Nsoatreman FC fired the first warning.

Yakubu Mohammed dribbled his way past three players but before pulling the trigger, he slipped and lost the ball.

Frederick Boateng also went close before the half hour mark when his free-kick was saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

This was after mercurial Baba Mahama was brought down close to the box.

Samartex launched a dangerous ball into the area from a corner-kick but Afadzwu was off his line to punch out.