2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs Kotoku Royals

Aduana Stars will be hoping to extend their lead on top of the table when they host Kotoku Royals on match day 12 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

The Ogya lads are without a win in their last two games against Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko.

A win could see them extend their lead on the table with four points in this mid-week fixture.

Aduana Stars are set to miss their leading top scorer Bright Adjei who is set to join a Tanzanian club in the ongoing transfer window.

Bright Adjei has scored five goals this season and his absence will be a big blow to Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian.

For Kotoku Royals, a win against Berekum Chelsea in week 11 will see them eyeing for another victory against the league leaders.

This will be their first attempt at winning an away match this season.

Aduana Stars have been tipped as favorites to win this tie however, the Akyem Oda- based side will be hoping to cause an upset.