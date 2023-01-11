2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview- Berekum Chelsea vs Karela United

Berekum Chelsea are without a win in their last three games in the Ghana Premier League as they come up against Karela United in match week 12 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Biribes lost 2-1 away to Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on match week 11.

Chelsea are without a win in the new year and will be hoping to bounce back against Karela United.

Their last home game ended in a draw against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park.

Chelsea are currently 13th on the league table with 13 points and a defeat could see them drop to the relegation zone depending on results from the mid-week games.

Karela United are also without a win in their last three games in the ongoing campaign.

The Ayinese based club have secured three points out of a possible nine in the last three matches against Medeama, Legon Cities and Real Tamale United.

Karela United are also without a win in the new year and their last victory came on match day five against Bechem United.

The two teams will be hoping to break their winless run in this match day 12 fixture.