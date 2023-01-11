2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Bibiani Goldstars

Great Olympics FC will be seeking to end their recent patchy form when they come up against in-form Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The Wonder Club have lost their mojo having gone four straight matches without a single victory and the matchday 12 game at the Accra Sports Stadium offers them the chance to turn things around.

Olympics conceded very late in their last-round fixture against Asante Kotoko SC denying them the maximum points last Sunday in Kumasi.

Yaw Preko's lads will get some confidence from their performance against Kotoko towards Thursday's match against Goldstars.

Goldstars will take their unbeaten streak to eight matches if they can avoid defeat on Thursday when they face the Dade Boys who are so keen on claiming all three points of the match.

The Miners from Bibiani are undefeated in their last seven league matches with four victories and three draws, a performance that sees them just two points away from the summit.

A win over Olympics could take Goldstars to the top of the league standings depending on the other results of the matches on the day involving leaders Aduana Stars.

Michael Osei and his boys are unbeaten in their last three premiership matches on the road after securing wins in FC Samartex and Legon Cities and drawing in Berekum.