2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview – King Faisal vs Hearts of Oak

King Faisal will look to move three points clear of the danger zone with victory over Hearts of Oak on Thursday night in Kumasi.

King Faisal beat Hearts of Oak in their most recent meeting at Baba Yara Stadium, and they'll be looking for another victory to keep them out of the relegation zone.

After five straight losses that put them at the bottom of the league, King Faisal earned their first victory of the season on November 11.

They've looked like a different team since the victory, winning three of their last five games.

They earned a point last week at in-form Bechem United to move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season, and a win over Hearts of Oak would lift them four places above it.

Hearts of Oak have their own issues, but since the appointment of Serbian Slavko Matic, they have proven to be masters of grinding out positive results. He will not be on the bench, according to reports, because he is still on vacation in his home country.

Matic was not in the dugout for Tamale City's game last Saturday. Under the direction of assistant coach David Ocloo, the Phobians won 3-2. They are now third in the table, and they will be looking for a win against King Faisal to possibly go first for the first time this season. Given that they were among the bottom dwellers in the early stages of the campaign, this would be massive.

Hearts of Oak have the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, with three wins in the last five games.