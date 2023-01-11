2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview– Legon Cities vs Dreams FC

Legon Cities face a tough assignment on Wednesday, 11 January 2023, against in-form Dreams FC at Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals were comprehensively thumped 3-1 in Sogakope against Accra Lions at the weekend and must bounce back.

But that will be a tough task against Dreams who crushed Medeama FC 4-0 at home last Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu’s side are one place behind Dreams FC in ninth-place on the table but tied on 15 points.

They are still missing the services of Jonas Attuquaye and goalkeeper William Essu who are in the camp of the Black Galaxies for the upcoming CHAN tournament.

Dreams FC have not won on the road since their opening day 1-0 success at Bibiani Gold Stars.

They hope their last performance at home can inspire another headline grabbing scoreline tomorrow [Wednesday].