2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview- RTU vs Accra Lions

Real Tamale United will host Accra Lions on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Northern Blues will be hoping to make it three games on a row without defeat, after travelling to pick a valuable point at Karela on Sunday. RTU defeated Kotoku Royals in a thrilling encounter a week ago at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions travel to the North after an impressive display against Legon Cities on Saturday, defeating the Royals 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Both sides will be without their captains, who are on international duty with the Black Galaxies, David Abagna and Dominic Nsobila will miss the encounter in Tamale as they set sights on making Ghana proud in Algeria.

However, RTU can count on in-form midfielder Issah Kuka and hardworking defender Mudtapha Nurudeen.

Evans Ampofo, who was Man of the Match in Accra Lions' win over Legon Cities is expected to play a pivotal role in Tamale.

Accra Lions sit fourth on the table just two points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars while RTU are tenth on the log.