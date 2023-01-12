2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report - Aduana Stars 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Aduana Stars extended their lead on top of the table to four points following their 2-0 win over Kotoku Royals at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Wednesday.

The Dormaa-based side return to winning ways after drawing their last two games against Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko.

In the game against Kotoku Royals, Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Aduana Stars deserved the lead after dominating the opening minutes of the game.

Stephan Badu scored the second goal of the game before the end of the first half as the home side went in to the break with a two-goal lead.

After recess Kotoku Royals came close to getting a goal but were denied by the Aduana Stars goalkeeper.

The Akyem Oda based side have been handed their ninth defeat of the season after his defeat.

Kotoku Royals are bottom on the league table with seven points.