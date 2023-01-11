2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report- Legon Cities 0-0 Dreams FC

Legon Cities have shared the spoils with Dreams FC in a pulsating encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both sides created chances but were unable to find the back of the net as the game ended goalless.

Having lost to Accra Lions on Saturday, the hosts got off to a great start with Nasiru Moro coming close from a freekick.

Kwabena Adu Meidei's strike was tipped off by the Dreams FC goalie to keep the game at par.

Dreams had the chance to break the deadlock just before half time but Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey denied Aziz Issah.

After the beak, Dreams FC looked determined as they came close twice in quick succession.

Right on the hour mark Samuel Armah pulled a save from the Dreams goalkeeper before Dede responded for the visitors with a fine strike.

The two coaches rang in changes in hopes of securing a late win but the game ended barren.